The Henderson County Commissioners Court took a line by line look at the working budget on Thursday and discussed a proposed tax rate that will be lower than the previous year.
The highest rate the county can impose without requiring an election is about 44.5 cents per $100 valuation, 2 cents under the current number.
“You can see the downward pressure on the rates brought about by the increase in valuations,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
When proposing a rate, commissioners need to be careful not the cut it too much and be caught short of funds brought about by rising prices for things like fuel and road materials.
We’re going to get hit pretty hard by inflation,” McKinney said.
The proposed rate is the ceiling of what the county can set.
“What we have done for many years to give us breathing room is to use the voter approval rate as our proposed rate to give us breathing room as we go through this process,” McKinney said.
As the commissioners go through the budgeting process, the rate they need to set will become clearer, McKinney said.
The City of Athens is also lowering the rate. The proposed Athens rate, published in the Athens Review is .645221 per $100 valuation, a penny-and-a-half below the current number.
The city rate, will be going down for the third straight year, the lowest since 2015.
First readings on the budget and tax rate are set for the Monday, Aug. 9 council meeting.
The schedule for the public hearings includes one for the budget on Aug. 17 and a public hearing on the tax rate on Aug. 23.
After that hearing the council is expected to have final readings on the budget and tax rate,
The council must also ratify a revenue increase, because although the tax rate is going down the amount of tax levied will increase due to higher property values.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.