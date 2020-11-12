The Henderson County Commissioners Court, Tuesday, approved purchase of a software package that will enable the county to submit required crime information.
"There is a Uniform Crime Report that we have to submit to the FBI every year," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. "They're retiring that and replacing it with a system called NIBRS."
The Odyssey system the county uses will not communicate with the National Incident Based Reporting System, so an alternative is needed before the change in 2021. The county has to be compliant or risk losing state and federal funding.
"We're kind of in a bind, so we want to move forward with Encode Public Safety, which is already NIBRS compliant," Hillhouse said. "I don't like it, but I don't think at this time we have any other option."
Encode comes from Tyler Technologies, which also produces Odyssey. Hillhouse said the county can use it at no additional cost.
According to the FBI, NIBRS captures details on each single crime incident - as well as on separate offenses within the same incident. In 2018, approximately 44 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies that participated in the Uniform Crime Report submitted data via NIBRS. Since then, the FBI has received thousands of commitments from law enforcement across the nation to be NIBRS-compliant by 2021.
On another item, Commissioners designated a professional administration service provider for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Fund application and project implementation administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Grantworks was chosen to help the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation obtain a grant for improvements to the water serve. The Corporation is seeking to extend its pipeline to reach an area not previously served.
In other action, Commissions also:
• approved appointment of Michael Cates and Cotton Walker to the Emergency Service District No. 10 Board of Directors for a term which will expire December 31, 2022.
• approved the reappointment of Thomas Frazier to the Emergency Service District No.10 Board of Directors for a term which will expire December 31, 2022.
• approved an ordinance imposing through trucks restriction on County Road 4614 and sections of County Road 4613 in Precinct 4.
• approved posting and regulating No Through Trucks on CR 4614 and No Trucks on segments of CR 4613
• set a Truck Route on segment of CR 4613 and CR 4615, located in Precinct 4 and
• authorized payment of bills totaling $238,535.38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.