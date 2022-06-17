The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday voted to allow the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to buy a new vehicle for the Law Enforcement Tactical Team.
The county will pay for the unit from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told Commissioners the Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle could have been used in recent incidents that involved the HCSO.
“We do have our Bearcat, however it’s very heavy and you can hardly get it off road,” Hillhouse said.
The most dangerous event for a law officer is when they approach the door of someone who might be armed. The Rook provides armor for personnel to stand beside as they near the entrance.
“Just last week we were out on two calls where the person was barricaded with firearms,” Hillhouse said. “It gets us up there, gets us closer and gets us ready.”
The Rook also has an attachment to breach the door if the officers are refused entry.
Hillhouse said no nearby county has the vehicle. If an incident occurred where the HCSO could use the Rook to assist one of its neighbors, he is willing to help.
“Normally, I would just respond,” he said. “We did go assist Anderson County a few months back where this would have really helped us out.”
Commissioners also voted to:
• accept a $240 grant from for the Texas Commission on the Arts for the Clint W. Murchison Library to pay half the cost of a performer for the summer reading program;
• approve a right-of-way permit for Oncor Electric to upgrade equipment on “Oneal road in Precinct 1;
• advertise for Requests For Qualifications for ARPA related projects;
• accept $8,000 from the Goshen Cemetery Association for work done on roads within the cemetery;
• approve a bond to help Christus Mother Francis with construction in Henderson County and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $194,043.74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.