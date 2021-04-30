The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a final plat, Tuesday, for Legacy Shores on Lake Palestine in Precinct 4.
“This is a quite large subdivision,” said Mark Richardson, Precinct 4 Commissioner. “It’s going to be 91 lots, with two lots to be a common area.”
The major access roads to the 274 acre development are County Road 4316 and Pinewood Trial.
No work has been done on the project as yet, but selling of lots is beginning. The company has posted a $2.7 million bond to ensure that all construction on the subdivision will be completed.
This is the first time the county has approved a final plat by accepting a bond from the developer, County Attorney Clint Davis said.
“The typical process of the way it’s been done in the past, at least in my 12 years of being here is, we would have actually have required completion of everything before we gave final approval,” Davis said.
Davis said the company has done many large projects, some even larger, in other locations. Work should be done in less than a year.
Engineer Stephen Freeman was present representing the development.
Commissioners also voted:
• to proclaim April 27, 2021 the 175th Anniversary of Henderson County;
• to transfer inventory from the Emergency Management Department to the Floodplain Management Department;
• to purchase a cell phone for District Attorney Jenny Palmer’s Office;
• to authorize payment of bills totaling $153,447.14 and
• to appoint Gary Hobbs to replace Donald Ellis on the Emergency Service District No. 1 Board of Commissioners term to expire December 31, 2022, located in Precinct 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.