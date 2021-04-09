The Henderson County Commissioners Court adopted the 2021 Hazard Mitigation Plan on Tuesday.
Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Shane Renberg said he is excited that the months long process had reached the adoption stage.
“I think this plan is a great step for the county,” Renberg said. “It’s been 10 years since we had an update.”
The plan is designed to reduce the risk of loss of life from hazards such as drought, floods, severe storms, wildfires and tornadoes. It is a requirement for eligibility for the millions of dollars available through federal mitigation programs.
The first step in developing the Hazard Mitigation update was to re-establish a planning partnership with the unincorporated areas of Henderson County as well as Athens and the more than 20 other municipalities. Each area has a portion of the 650-page document devised especially for them.
Renberg said his office met with leaders of the various cities several times while compiling the plan.
“I’m proud that we actually got all of them together to actually do this,” Renberg said. “It included some that were left out last time.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said the county had budget to have an outside entity prepare the report, but with Renberg’s office leading the way they were able to save the money.
Commissioners also appointed Jessica Rodriguez interim Elections Administrator to serve while a permanent replacement for Denise Hernandez is being chosen. Hernandez left the county to head the elections department of Smith County.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the Elections Commission received 12 applicants for the job and five will be interviewed on April 21.
Meanwhile the Elections Department is busy getting ready for the May 1 city and school board elections. The county will be conducting five local elections, Early voting begins Monday, April 19.
Commissioners also voted to:
• proclaim April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month;
• proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month;
• accept the annual financial report for Henderson County Emergency District No. 1;
• enter an interlocal agreement with Payne Springs for road repair;
• authorize payment of bills totaling $440,696.09.
