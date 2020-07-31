Bridges damaged in July flooding need to be restored and the Henderson County Commissioners Court approved emergency repairs Tuesday to get it done.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said one bridge has been closed in his precinct, while two were closed in Precinct 1 since the heavy rains on July 7.
"We want to file it under emergency repairs so we can get our materials shipped to us to get started," Richardson said.
Jennifer Nicholson of the Henderson County Auditor's Office said the bridges being out can delay emergency response to fire and ambulance calls. By declaring an emergency the county can avoid going out for bids which would delay the work by about three weeks.
"If we do get any more rain they would continue to deteriorate," Nicholson said.
On the morning after the flood, Richardson said the gauge at the county barn at LaRue measured 11.57 inches during the two days. The bridge that sustained the most damage in Precinct 4 was on CR 4614. Damaged bridges in Precinct are on CR 1500 and 1507.
Meanwhile, construction of new bridges on Peach Tree Road in Precinct 2 has been underway this month. In that case, the construction had been planned beforehand. Materials were purchased to build two 30 by 50 foot bridges and raise the road three-and-a-half feet between the culverts.
In other action, Commissioners voted to:
• set a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18 for a 30 miles-per-hour speed limit on County Road 3124 in Precinct 3;
• accept a bid from Champion Life Safety Solutions to inspect back-flow valves on county sprinkler systems;
• approve a right-of-way permit for Oncor Electric to run a line on County Road 3424 in Precinct 3 and
authorized payment of bills totaling $324,264.45.d
