Henderson County Courthouse

Henderson County Commissioners approved interlocal agreements Tuesday to conduct Nov. 8 elections with the following entities:

• Malakoff ISD

• Brownsboro ISD

• Cross Roads ISD

• LaPoynor ISD

• Trinidad ISD

• City of Athens

• City of Coffee City

• City of Murchison

• City of Tool

• City of Trinidad

• Lake View Management and Development District

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, visit www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/

