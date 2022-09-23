Henderson County Commissioners approved interlocal agreements Tuesday to conduct Nov. 8 elections with the following entities:
• Malakoff ISD
• Brownsboro ISD
• Cross Roads ISD
• LaPoynor ISD
• Trinidad ISD
• City of Athens
• City of Coffee City
• City of Murchison
• City of Tool
• City of Trinidad
• Lake View Management and Development District
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
For more information, visit www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.