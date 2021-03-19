The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Family Circle of Care concerning COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be conducted in Henderson County.
"We've had a couple of clinics here in the past week and as a part of the process of continuing that, we have this before us today," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
County Attorney Clint Davis said FCC is a Federally Qualified Health Care Clinic.
"All of the clinics will be done according to their board policies and their bylaws and will be supervised by their MD," Davis said.
The FCC clinics benefit the county because they provide all of the staff and are responsible for the reporting on the doses administered.
Henderson County provides the facility, which has been the Senior Citizens Building. The rest of the Henderson County Fair Park facility is available if there is a need to move the clinic outside.
The county provides the security and lunch for the team giving the shots and is not required to compensate FCC for the services.
"They do receive some federal funds for this," Davis said.
Some other organizations that do similar clinics accept insurance information for billing purposes. The FCC clinic does not ask for insurance information.
"The bottom line to the county is it's not costing us anything other than what it costs the Sheriff to do security and traffic control, the maintenance staff to set up before and after and what we spend on snacks and lunch," Davis said.
"The one they did went very well, and very smooth.”
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• a resolution supporting House Bill 1321 proposed to designate a portion Po of State Highway 198 as the Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway;
• accepted a Racial Profiling Report from Henderson County Constable Precinct 3 for filing purpose only;
• the addition of a full time Road and Bridge Office Manager II for Precinct 4;
• a position change from Road and Bridge Office Manager I to pay scale of Road and Bridge Office Manager II Precinct 3 and
• approved an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Murchison and Henderson County Precinct 3 Road and Bridge.
