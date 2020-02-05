The Henderson County Commissioners Court was back in session on Tuesday, working through a short agenda in a prelude to a lengthy workshop on county benefits.
In the meeting, Commissioners appointed two members to the Henderson County Library Advisory Board. Shirley Hornbeck and Brandi Bourke were approved after being recommended by the board members. Members of the nine member board can serve a maximum of two, three-year terms.
The court also reappointed Ron Welch and Matt Tyler to the Henderson County Fair Park Board representing Precinct 1. Commissioner Scotty Thomas said they both joined the board during his previous term on the court.
"Both of these gentlemen have done an outstanding job on the board," Thomas said. "The Fair Park Board is a great group of gentlemen and I'd like to keep them on."
In other action, Commissioners approved resale of properties in the Eustace Independent School District. Thomas said one of the lots is in the Log Cabin area. The buyers bid $500 for the lot, which was well above the minimum acceptable bid set by the school district.
"The Eustace ISD has really been doing a really great job of getting these lots back on the tax rolls," Thomas said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley had two lots in Indian Harbor and two in Hidden Hills Harbor before the court for resale. They were approved unanimously.
Also on the agenda was a contract for the purchase of two dump trucks for Precinct 2. Tuley said his precinct's two dump trucks were about to reach the end of their service life.
Tuley said he discovered the new trucks through MHC Kenworth in Dallas. He said the trucks were found at a total saving of about $60,000 over what he had seen elsewhere.
Commissioners also approved payment of 2019 bills totaling $9,167 and 2020 bills totaling $126,913.
