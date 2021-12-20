Each December, the Henderson County Commissioners Court works its way through a flurry of appointments to boards and committees.
On Tuesday, they filled several spots on Emergency Services Districts in the county.
State law states that a commissioners court of a county in which a single-county district is located appoints a five-member board of emergency services commissioners to serve as the district's governing body. The two year terms are staggered so there will always be at least two experienced members on the board.
ESD’s are taxing entities and the board members oversee the use of those funds.
According to the Texas Department of Rural Affairs, ESD tax revenues may be used to hire full-time emergency personnel, contract with other entities that have full-time fire and emergency medical departments, and/or purchase new equipment and facilities. The maximum ad-valorem tax cap allowable by law is 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The appointments Tuesday were for terms beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023. In each case they were members already serving on the boards who agreed to serve new terms.
ESD 11, Bradford Skiles and Jesse Richardson;
ESD 5, Conley Owen, Roger Berry and Jim Palady;
ESD 6, Barry Beresik, Rick McCune and Patrick Sparks;
ESD 7, Mike Riordon and Randy Powell.
In other actions, Commissioners:
• approved changes to the Henderson County Investment Policy;
• approved a Joint Primary Election Service Contract between County Elections Administration and the Democrat and Republican Parties of Henderson County;
• agreed to transfer a storage box from District Attorney’s Office to the Sheriff’s Office;
• approved a re-plat combining two lots in the Pinnacle Club to make one
and authorized payment of bills totaling. $373,377.87.
