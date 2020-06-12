With runoff elections coming in July, the Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, approved a Resolution of Support and authorized an application for the HAVA CARES Act Sub-grant for Elections Administration.
"The amount of the funding is $79,302.30," said Jessica Brown, County grant writer. "It does have a 20% match requirement, which is $15,860.46."
The grant is to help with increased election expenses due to Centers for Disease Control guidelines drawn up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs has issued guidance for health protocols for elections in response to COVID-19.
The grant applies to expenses for a period from March 28 to late November. That will include the runoffs of July 14 and the General Election in November.
The money will be allocated within a few days of approval and should be available for the runoff election.
Commissioners also approved the Henderson County Communication District 911 budget.
Executive Director Mark Brown said the district replaced all of the 911 call taking equipment last year and upgraded the entire network to support the system.
The improvements greatly enhanced the ability to take text messages. They also made it possible to get more accurate locations for wireless callers.
"The new system can actually spot callers within five feet," Brown said. "We actually tested it walking around the Athens Police Department. You can actually see someone move around the building.
Revenues are forecast to be down again because of the decreasing number of land lines in the county.
"It's a little bit less than it was last year, but we should be fine," Brown said.
On another item, Commissioners set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. on June 30 to discuss a speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour for County Road 4404 and another for 9:20 a.m. on June 30 for CR 4405.
Commissioners also authorized payment of bills totaling $425,000.
