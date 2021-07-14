Henderson County and Athens officials are studying details of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund as they see how the money figures into their 2022 budgets.
An American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 news release states CLFRF provides $65.1 billion to counties. Henderson County's allocation is $16,070,692. The Act requires that these funds are allocated based on each county’s population share of the total population of all counties. The latest available population data from the United States Census Bureau is used in making the determination. Because of the delays in completing the 2020 Census, U.S. Treasury has used the 2019 Census estimates to make the allocations.
To get the funds, county and city officials must execute the documents officially requesting the money. Like other Federal programs, record keeping after receiving the money will be extensive and meticulous.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court Agenda for Tuesday included the Act as an action item as did the Athens City Council on Monday.
The funds can be used for public health expenditures, negative economic impacts, lost public sector revenue, premium pay for essential workers, as well as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Athens City Council will be diving further into the budget at a special work session on Wednesday. They will meet at 8 a.m. in the Athens Municipal Water Authority Board Room located at Lake Athens on Farm to Market Road 2495.
The council will talk about 2022 capital improvement projects. Discussion of the operating budget for all funds is also on the agenda.
