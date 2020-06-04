With state and federal declarations still in place the Henderson County Commissioners Court allowed the local declaration to expire on Tuesday.
County Judge Wade McKinney said letting it expire will not hurt county in efforts to get some of the money set aside by state or federal government entities.
"It's important to know that if we have another flare-up we can go back and put it back on," Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas.
County Judge Wade McKinney said if the county needed to enact another declaration, it could be done in a matter of minutes.
In other action, Commissioners voted to apply for the FY2020 Bulletproof Vest Partnership funding.
The amount of the funding is $35,462.43. The formula grant requires a 50% match.
Commissioners also approved an Interlocal Agreement between Caney City and Henderson County Precinct 1. The agreement is for the use of personnel and equipment to touch up some roads using a Duropatcher.
In addition, they approved another Interlocal Agreement between City of Tool and Henderson County
Precinct 1. Tool needed help on Will White Road to help with cleaning ditches and culverts due to damage from recent heavy rains. Thomas said part of the road is in the county, outside the Tool City Limits.
"When I set this up, what I'd like to do is fix the part in the city then go on out to the part in the county," Thomas said.
Also on the agenda, Commissioners set a public hearing to set a 30 MPH speed limit on Bushwacker Drive in the Bushwacker Subdivision, located in Precinct 2. The hearing will be at 9:15 a.m. on June 23.
Commissioners also set a Public Hearing to set a 30 MPH speed limit on County Road 2938, located in Precinct 2. The hearing is at 9:20 a.m. on June 23.
Commissioners also voted to accept masks and hand sanitizer donated by UT Health Ambulance Service for use at the Henderson County Jail.
On another item, the court authorized payment of bills totaling $320,954.35.
