The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted, Tuesday, to enter an interlocal agreement with 19 volunteer fire departments in an effort to outfit them with mobile radios.
Jody Vincik, of the IT Department, said the county is seeking an Assistance to Firefighters grant of about $1 million to buy the radios. The grant is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This was a way to try to meet the needs of each fire department as we move forward with this radio system upgrade,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The radios will be apportioned to the departments based on the number of firefighters on their active roster and the number of apparatus the departments have in use.
The first priority was to equip as many apparatus as possible then use the rest for individual mobile radios.
“It’s an expensive endeavor for all of the fire departments and I know they’re going to appreciate any kind of help we can try to find for them,” said Chuck McHam, Precinct 3 Commissioner.
“This is the first time that Henderson County has ever had an opportunity to assist outside of the Rural Fire Protection Contract which is $11,000 or $12,000 per department a year.
“The county is financing the grant through its own money to try to get these for the fire departments,” McKinney said.
In other words the county is putting up the match.
To stay in compliance with Federal standards, the county is spending more than $6 million to upgrade to a P25 emergency communications network, using five transmitter sites. Project 25 is the standard for the design and manufacture of interoperable digital, two-way communications equipment.
McKinney said the upgrade is in keeping with the national effort after 9-11 to enable various emergency agencies to communicate through their radio equipment. The system is mostly paid for and the purchase should be complete in early 2022.
He said money from the federal grant comes with an administrative burden on the fire departments and the Henderson County Audit office.
In other action, the Commissioners Court is asking for bids for someone interested in performing on-site sewer inspections in unincorporated areas of the county. The person who has been providing the service for several years is retiring, causing the county to have to look for a replacement. Bids will be opened on June 29.
Commissioners also voted to:
• set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 concerning whether to enact a 30-miles-per-hour speed limit for Bluebird Lane in Precinct 4;
• set a public hearing for 9:16 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 concerning whether to enact a 30-miles-per-hour speed limit for Two Mile Circle in Precinct 4;
• set a public hearing for 9:17 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 concerning whether to enact a 30-miles-per-hour speed limit for Bear Creek Road in Precinct 4 and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $201,192.38.
