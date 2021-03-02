The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved year 2020 racial profiling reports for three departments at a special meeting, Friday, in advance of the March 1 deadline.
The report detailing traffic stops made by law enforcement entities are required by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
The 2020 Henderson County Sheriff's Office report shows 1,759 contacts with drivers where either warnings or citations were issued. About 86% of the stops involved White drivers. There were 155 Black and 88 Hispanic drivers included in the stops.
"That was really down from the year 2019 by probably 1,000 stops," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
The reason for the drop was fewer patrol deputies on the road due to COVID-19.
The report shows how many stops occurred involving various racial groups and the results of those stops.
"They had us break it down a whole lot in more detail and it's now 33 pages," Hillhouse said.
The report for each entity can be seen on the TCOLE website as well as reports from previous years.
Reports for District Attorney's Office, Constable Precinct 5 Office were also accepted at the Commissioners meeting.
The Athens Police Department whose report is filed with the City of Athens made 828 stops. Of those 522 involved White drivers, 162 Hispanic and 138 Black.
Gun Barrel City Police had 488 stops. Of the drivers involved, 423 were White, 47 Hispanic and 12 Black.
In other action Commissioners voted to:
• approve the bond for the Henderson County Tax Assessor/Collector;
• apply for the Emergency Management Preparedness Grant with a 50% county match;
• pay bills from 2020 totaling $11,574.86 and
• pay bills from 2021 totaling $466,287.09.
