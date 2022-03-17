The Henderson County Commissioners Court, Tuesday, called an election for May 7 to decide the fate of two constitutional amendments.
The election was ordered by the Texas Legislature in special session last fall. This is the first time since 2014 Texas voters have decided constitutional amendments in an even numbered year.
Elections Administrator Paula Ludke said this election is in addition to the city and school elections going on the same day. There will be 10 county voting locations open on election day and four early voting sites.
Proposition 1 would authorize the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 is a measure to increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Ludke said this state election is in addition to the primary runoff vote, which is set for May 24.
Commissioners also approved interlocal agreements with several entities conducting local elections on May 7. Those are, Mabank ISD, Brownsboro ISD, Cross Roads ISD, City of Athens, City of Chandler, City of Seven Points and Gun Barrel City.
Brownsboro ISD asked that a school location be open for early balloting and have agreed to pay the county for the additional site, Ludke said.
Brownsboro ISD has about 50 residents in Van Zandt County, but they will be able to vote in Henderson County.
The Mabank ISD conducts a bond election on that date. The district has students in Henderson, Van Zandt and Kaufman Counties.
“All three counties are doing their own contract with Mabank ISD,” Ludke said. “It would be real hard to separate that and could confuse the voters.”
In other action, Commissioners voted to:
• accept donation of 64 Taser Cartridges, 11 Taser Cartridges, 5 Taser holsters and 10 Taser X26p batteries from the Athens Police Department to the Sheriff’s Office;
• establish a Property Assessed Clean Energy program for the county;
• approve a refund request for overpayment of taxes for the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector; • to set policy concerning missed appointments for the Employee Catapult Health Clinics as a part of the Health Insurance Incentive Program
• approve an interlocal agreement with the City of Trinidad, for labor and equipment use only, for hauling millings, various road repairs, and the removal of overgrowth on both sides of the road from the corner of West Street and West Eaton Street, located in Precinct 1;
• to enter into a two-year interlocal agreement for labor and equipment with the City of Mabank, located in Precinct 2;
• accept a donation of land and accompanying deed to a 0.07 acre tract of land located in Precinct 4 and accept the award for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Application for a project in the Crescent Heights Water District.
