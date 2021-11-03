Henderson County farmers are now eligible for some Federal help after the Secretary of Agriculture named it as one of 62 contiguous counties harmed by heavy rains from April through August.
On Oct. 22 Texas counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas due to damages and losses brought about by excessive precipitation.
According to the USDA, the designation makes farm operators in both primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for low-interest emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency provided eligibility requirements are met. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
The application deadline for production and physical losses is June 7, 2022.
Henderson County rainfall for the five month span was well above normal. After a relatively normal April, when 3.16 inches was recorded, the rainfall total increased to 8.94 inches in May, 5.27 in June, 6.01 in July and 4.28 in August.
The April-August total of 27.66 inches was well above the normal rainfall of 17.38.
For a second straight year, heavy spring rains were tough on East Texas hay production.
"There were fields they couldn't get in to bale," Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said in July. “The longer it sits out there it starts to lay over and gets harder to cut and harder on equipment.”
To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
On the net:
www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.