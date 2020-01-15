Henderson County accepted a grant from the Texas Alien Assistance Program on Tuesday which is reimbursement for illegal prisoners held in the county during the past year.
The grant amount for Henderson County during the 12-month period covered by the 2019 award is $16,049.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said federal government has been placing a hold on more offenders recently and which has caused the grant amount to go up.
"That number has fluctuated slightly, but we've seen a larger spike in 2019," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
In 2016, the county had 46 qualifying prisoners. That grew to 94 last year.
To be eligible to be counted on the grant application, the inmate must have been born outside the U.S. or one of its territories, and had no reported or documented claim to U.S. citizenship, in the applicant’s custody for four or more consecutive days during the reporting period, and convicted of a felony or second misdemeanor for violations of state or local law.
In other action Commissioners Court:
• approved the transfer of two Chevrolet Tahoes to Henderson County Juvenile Probation Department;
• approved the transfer of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado to Henderson County Precinct 3;
• approved the transfer of a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe to the Henderson County Animal Shelter;
• approve the transfer of an Arrowstik Lightbar and a Havis Console to Henderson County Precinct 2;
• approved a request from Commissioner Scott Tuley of Road and Bridge Precinct 2 for transfer of a part time employee to a full time position at Step 4 on the pay scale;
• approved a Right of Way permit for East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply for Leisure Land Subdivision;
• approved a Special Use Indemnity Agreement and Permit for AAA Sanitation Inc.;
• authorized payment of 2019 bills totaling $147,502.27 and
• authorized payment of 2020 bills totaling $93,458.55.
