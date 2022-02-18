The Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday, accepted a donation of six hydrogen sulfide monitors from Major Midstream LLC.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said he met with company officials and requested the monitors after a recent gas leak near Eustace that required temporary evacuation of some of the area.
“My idea is these six need to go, one to each commissioner, one to the Eustace Fire Department and one to the Payne Springs Fire Department, because they would be the first, first-responders to go there,” Tuley said.
He also plans to ask for six more for other areas that might be affected by an H2S leak.
Tuley said the pins on the monitors will not be pulled until there is a report of a gas leak. The shelf life of the monitor is five years, but only two years once the pin is pulled to activate them.
The gas leak in November 21, actually occurred in rural Van Zandt County, near Purtis Creek. The Eustace area was downwind and affected by the leak.
Commissioners also approved a contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the county to supply administration and operational support for its Athens location. McKinney said for the past 10 years, or so, the county has paid the salary of office workers at the Texas Department of Public Safety office, now located on U.S. Highway 175 West. The contract is for a four-year term.
On another agenda item, the court authorized applying for the 2023 Statewide Emergency Radio Infrastructure Grant. The county has made major improvements to its radio system over the past two years, involving new towers and radios.
“The radio committee hasn’t nailed down an actual project,” said Jessica Brown, who coordinates grants for the county.
Last year, the county was awarded $500,000 through the grant for construction of a radio tower.
The county has until March 18 to file its application, once the request is finalized.
Commissioners also:
• accepted the racial profiling report for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office;
• accepted the racial profiling report for Constable Precinct 2 and
• accepted the racial profiling report for Constable Precinct 3.
