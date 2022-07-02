In a meeting that took less than 15 minutes, the Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday accepted funds for housing undocumented immigrants who are incarcerated.
The county will receive $9,804, based on 34 inmates housed during the 12 month period, ending in 2020, covered by the grant. The inmate number is smaller than most years, and well below the high of 94 recorded in 2018.
To be eligible to be counted on the grant application, the inmate must have been born outside the United States or one of its territories, and had no reported or documented claim to U.S. citizenship, in the applicant’s custody for four or more consecutive days during the reporting period, and convicted of a felony or second misdemeanor for violations of state or local law.
The court also approved a refund of property tax due to an Appraisal Review Board reduction of the valuation. The original payment was $19,317, which was dropped to $10,469. The appraisal amount decreased from $754,830 which was lessened to $381,390.
In other action, Commissioners authorized payment of bills totaling $218,991.
