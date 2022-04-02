The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to accept the Henderson County 911 Communication District budget for the fiscal year to end April 30, 2023.
"The total expenses for the district are $705,000," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
There are 15 law enforcement agencies in the area covered by the 911 district and 23 fire departments. That includes 19 municipalities and the unincorporated area of the county. Mark Brown serves as Executive Director for Henderson County 911.
The purpose of the 911 system is to deliver emergency telephone calls, along with the caller’s
number and location to the public safety answering points in Henderson County, who answer and
process the calls, then dispatch first responders.
The three Public Safety Answering Points in Henderson County are at the Athens Police Department, Gun Barrel City Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff's Department. The funding comes from Brown revenues generated from users of wireline services and wireless services. Through the years, the proportion of wireless customers has increased, while the wired have diminished.
In other action Commissioners approved a Notice of General Primary Run-off Election for the Democratic and Republican Party to be held May 24.
Elections Administrator Paula Ludke said there will be 10 voting locations on election day and three for early voting. The Texan will not be available for early voting this election, but will be open on election day.
"Our sample ballots are approved, so I got those yesterday," Ludke said. "On the Democratic ballot there is just going to be Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Public Accounts and Commissioner of General Land Office. On the Republican ballot is Attorney General, Commissioner of Land Office, Railroad Commissioner and I have one Precinct Chair who has an opponent."
Commissioners also voted:
• to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with City of Payne Springs, in Precinct 2, for Labor and Equipment use;
• to enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with City of Gun Barrel, in Precinct 2, for labor and equipment use.
