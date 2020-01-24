Living for the Brand Cowboy Church is hosting country music artist Doyle Dykes for a praise and worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
According to his bio, “Doyle Dykes is an American country acoustic guitarist from Jacksonville, Florida. He is influenced by a wide variety of musical styles and musicians such as Chet Atkins, Jerry Reed, Duane Eddy, to the Beatles and U2. Cited along with guitarists such as Tommy Emmanuel as one of the best finger-style guitarists in the world, he is also known for his capability of playing proficiently with a wide range of different guitar tunings. Some of his best-known works and interpretations are "Wabash Cannonball," "Country Fried Pickin',” "U2 Medley," "Be Still," "Amazing Grace" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."
Dykes is a devout Christian and has served as a minister in a small church in Florida; the influence of Christianity is present in much of his work. He was a major endorser of Taylor Guitars and Rivera Sedona amplifiers, with his own signature models of each. In 2013 he began endorsing the Guild Guitar Company. Since 2015 he has touted his custom steel-fret Olson guitar as his "favorite guitar."
Living For The Brand Cowboy Church was organized in 2000 when a group of men decided to form a small church and get back to simple Bible teaching and worship. The men felt a need to reach out to family, friends and the Athens community that didn't feel comfortable in a traditional church service. Dress is casual and music is a combination of country, swing and bluegrass.
According to its website, “LFTB was started with eight people. Out of that eight, one had a harmonica and keyboard and another had a guitar.”
Originally the group met at the J.D. Lewis Arena of the Henderson County Regional Fair Park, the church has now expanded to a property on 902 NE Loop 7 and sits on 20 plus acres.
According to L4TB, Sunday services average 500-600 people, “from all walks of life and all denominational backgrounds, The Gospel of Jesus is presented in a manner that is easy to understand and practical for everyday life application.”
Service times are as follows:
Sunday Mornings
Sunday school for all ages: 9 a.m.
Worship: 10 a.m.
Children's Church: 10 a.m.
Sunday Evenings: 6 p.m.
Bible Study and Prayer
(Business Meetings, quarterly on the second Sunday)
Branded Youth (teens through college)
The nursery is available for morning and evening services.
Its next event is Tuesday, Feb. 4 and includes a meal, devotional and roping.
