Henderson County's unemployment rate jumped from December to January according to figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The Henderson County jobless rate rose from 3.2% in December to 3.8% in January. The number of unemployed spiked from 1.180 to 1,405.
The country workforce grew from 34.606 to 35,326 from December to January. The Henderson County numbers are not seasonably adjusted.
The December rate of 3.2% had been the lowest since spring. The 2.9% May reading had been the lowest since the monthly reports began in 1976.
“In January the Texas unemployment rate was unchanged and remains lower than the National unemployment rate of 3.6%,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas Workforce Commission is committed to providing career opportunities to all Texans.”
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in January. The Texas economy added 279,900 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs over the year, including 19,500 jobs added over the month for January. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.2% in January, marking 117 consecutive months of annual growth.
“The data shows that Texans are eager to learn new skills to advance their careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From apprenticeships to business leaders, Texas has a dedicated workforce that continues to make this the best workforce in the world.”
TWC and 28 local workforce boards connect Texas workers with available jobs. Assistance in finding employment is available at the East Texas Workforce Solutions, at 205 Murchison St., Suite 101, in Athens.
The following is a list of area counties, the January unemployment rate, followed by the December rate:
• Anderson, 3.1, 2.7
• Cherokee, 4.3, 3.7
• Ellis, 3.2, 2.7
• Henderson, 3.8, 3.2
• Kaufman, 3.4, 3.0
• Navarro, 3.9, 2.8
