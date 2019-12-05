Athens City Councilwoman Toni Garrard Clay met with members Scout Troop G343 and Boy Troop 343 Monday evening to discuss the objectives and workings of our local government and various environmental concerns. The conversation eventually spread to the state and national levels. Councilwoman Clay discussed the importance of citizenship and of being good stewards of our environment.
“She did an excellent job of involving all the scouts present in the discussions and really made them feel like they were important parts of our local processes,” said Dr. Sheri Robson, Scoutmaster of Troup G343. “She is a prime example of a local coming back to Athens and making a positive impact on our future leaders.”
Troup G343 meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at the First United Methodist Church and is open to girls between the ages of 11-17. The girls complete the same requirements as the traditional Boy Scouts do. For more information, call 903-258-3750 or 903-258-3752.
