The Athens City Council stayed on schedule for all of the city’s budget related duties on Monday, with final readings on the budget and tax rate.
During the public hearing before the vote for adoption, Finance Director Mandie Quigg said the proposed rate of 0.660221 per $100 valuation is two cents below the 0.680221 last year. It’s divided into two sections, with about 55.5 cents for maintenance and operations and 10.5 cents for debt service.
“Currently, one penny on the tax rate is equal to $83,574,” Quigg said.
The council unanimously approved the rate and budget.
The largest category of the $31 million in 2021 budget expenditures is capital outlay of more than $11 million, which accounts for 35% of the total, Quigg said. That includes the Cain Center project.
Mayor Monte Montgomery commended City Manager Elizabeth Borstad for the budget work
“The budget is for the city is the responsibility of the city manager and for three years, she and Mrs. Quigg have brought forward balanced budgets,” Montgomery said.
In other action, the council approved the appointment of Rodney Williams III as interim chief of police. Longtime Assistant Chief Williams was administered the oath of office and will replace Chief Buddy Hill, who is retiring from the position, effective Friday afternoon.
Borstad said Williams agreed to step up until the city can make a selection of a permanent chief.
A retirement reception is set for Hill at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Texan. Hill is being recognized for nearly three decades on the force.
Also at the meeting, City of Athens/TVCC Partnership Scholarship recipients were honored. The honors went to Damion Hall, Kenshawn Barron, Brooke Bain, Dakota Emanis, Adrian Givens, Aryn Rodriguez, Joel Vasquez and Vanessa Velasquez.
After an executive session, the council voted to sell ten acres of Athens Industrial Park to BGPC llc.
