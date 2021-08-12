Athens Director of Finance Mandie Quigg took the city council, step by step, through the proposed budget and tax rate on Monday, in first reading of the ordinances.
The budget includes total expenditures of $25,487,650 and the projected revenues to pay for it.
The budget projects general fund expenditures of $12,287,133 in fiscal year 2022 with revenues of $12,311,710.
“We’ve budgeted pretty conservatively, but inline with where we’ve seen our revenues coming in historically,” Quigg said.
Sales tax accounts for $5.1 million of the projected general fund revenues, while almost $4.7 million from property taxes.
Quigg said one of the big capital projects in the general fund is street improvements, accounting for $500,000, an increase of about $100,000 from the current budget. Two police patrol cars are also included, with $75,000 allotted for the vehicles and $60,000 to equip them.
The police department is upgrading its radio system with $66,080 budgeted for 14 portable radios. Also for the police department, $53,836 is slotted for body cameras.
The Utility fund contains projected income of $3,012,000 from water and $2,727,000 from wastewater. Utility capital projects include $200,000 to rehabilitate the clarifier at the treatment plant and $120,000 improvements to disinfectant facilities.
The proposed property tax rate of $0.645221 per $100 valuation is about a penny-and-a-half below the current year. It’s the lowest rate since 2015. A penny on the rate raises about $86,699, Quigg said.
Assessed property values went up considerably, from $814 million to almost $867 million. That total has grown from $634 million in 2011.
Quigg said the sales tax revenue is projected at $6.8 million for 2022. That’s up from $6.574 million this year.
A special public hearing on the budget is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17. The following Monday, Aug. 23, is the date for final readings on the budget and tax rate.
