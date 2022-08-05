Athens residents appear headed for another property tax reduction after a meeting of the City Council on Tuesday.
At the special meeting, the council scheduled public hearings for the 2022-23 budget and tax rate
The public hearing on the budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The public hearing for the proposed tax rate will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
The council is proposing a tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year of $0.566000 per $100 valuation. That's a reduction of $0.079221 from the current year. This is the fourth straight year of a property tax decrease.
Based on the proposed tax rate, the City will assess a total of $5,534,519 in property taxes. This is a reduction from last year and marks the first time in at least 10 years that the total assessed has fallen.
The property tax decrease was aided by voters approval of tax relief of 1/8th of a cent through the reallocation of sales tax.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, the council declined to pass the Athens Ordinance Outlawing Abortion.
The proposed ordinance was on agenda following a petition effort that received the required number of verified signatures.
The council had the choice of approving the ordinance or submitting it to the voters for an election.
The council could set the ordinance election at its regular meeting Monday to coincide with the election day in November. The election must be held within 90 days of the date the petition was certified.
