It was a tough night for incumbents, Tuesday, in the City of Athens and Athens Independent School District elections. Unofficial returns have Sytonia Freeman winning a close race for the Athens Place 3 City Council seat. Freeman received 1,826 votes to 1,720 for Ed McCain.
“To the 1,826 citizens that supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Freeman said. “To the 1,720 who did not support me, I hope to gain your trust in serving all the citizens of Athens.”
Only a fraction of the votes were cast on election day. Of those, Freeman had 241 to 226 for McCain.
Freeman thanked her “amazing” behind the scenes, workers who helped her win the seat.
“My campaign was built on ‘You are my agenda,' and I stand on that.”
McCain’s second term was to have ended in May, but was extended to November because of COVID-19 restrictions that prevented an election in the spring. He said he had already decided if re-elected, it would be his final term.
“I’ve been involved in enough elections to know it’s best accept the results and move on in a positive way,” McCain said. “Serving the people of Athens has really been a pleasure and one of the most interesting things I’ve done in my life."
.For AISD Trustee Place 2, Bryan Barker unseated Alicia Elliott. With only a few Anderson County votes not reported, Barker polled 3,815 to 2,914 for Elliott.
Barker thanked his supporters for putting him on the board.
“I’ll give it my all,” Barker said.
Henderson County voters overwhelmingly chose Republican candidates in the General Election.
President Donald Trump polled 28,816 to 7,048 for Joe Biden. Statewide, Trump came out the winner, picking up 38 electoral votes.
U.S. Representative Lance Gooden carried the county over Democrat Carolyn Salter 28,993 to 6,295.
“I’m honored to have earned the trust of the voters to return to Congress for a second term,” Gooden said in a statement. “Alexa and I appreciate and ask for your prayers as we continue the good fight.”
U.S. Senator John Cornyn's total grew to 28,625, while Democratic challenger Mary "MJ" Hegar polled 6,660 votes.
State Board of Education Place 9 finished with Kevin Ellis gathering 28,540 to 6,989 for Democrat Brenda Davis.
For State Representative District 4 Keith Bell won with a total of 25,152 to 3,880 for Libertarian Nicole Sprabary. Bell was congratulated by Gov. Greg Abbott on the win.
The race for Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees, District 3, cannot be called at this time due to the number of outstanding votes in this district.
“We anticipate having the final counts from both Henderson and Anderson counties by Nov. 13,” stated Marlo Bitter, Director of Marketing and Communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.