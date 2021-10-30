The East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee looked at the updated Regional Solid Waste Management Plan Tuesday.
Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry, committee chairman, called the meeting to order to review several items, including the extensive plan for the 14 county area served by ETCOG. The Council is currently working under the 2002-2022 plan.
The Regional Solid Waste Management Plan outlines programs and activities that support promote the proper and safe management of municipal solid waste and alternatives to reduce waste going to landfills. The main concern of the plan is waste disposal.
According to the plan, the region is expected to generate 941,500 tons of municipal solid waste in 2022. Most of that comes from Gregg and Smith Counties. Henderson county contributes 70,500 tons to the total, accounting for 7% of the total.
The plan lists Athens as one of the municipalities in the region with a detailed recycling program. All residents are provided garbage and recycling services that are billed monthly with the City's water and sewer charges. These services total $14.61 per residence per month. Recycling is picked up each Wednesday. Glass recycling is also available.
According to the plan, Athens like the other larger communities in the ETCOG region does provide residential curbside collection of recyclable materials. Based on a review of city programs, it is estimated that approximately 10% of the total residential stream in the ETCOG is recovered.
The plan will go to the ETCOG Executive Committee for final approval.
At the meeting, the committee also looked at applications for solid waste grants. Athens was among the cities that made a presentation. Awards will be made in November.
“ETCOG administers a Regional Solid Waste Grant Program, funded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, that has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into projects for environmental cleanup, recycling, and beautification in East Texas,” said Lisa Smith, ETCOG Economic Development Specialist.
