Two Athens City Council members were sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday at the Cain Center.
Place 2 Councilman Aaron Smith and Place 3 Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman were administered the Oath of Office by City Secretary Bonnie Hambrick. Place 4 Councilman Robert Gross was recently sworn in at a special meeting. The three were unopposed in the 2022 city elections.
The council members also voted Monday to choose Smith for another term as Mayor Pro-tem. Smith got his first experience on the council in 2017, when he served a brief unexpired portion of another councilman who had resigned. The following year, Smith ran for a seat and was elected to a full term.
Freeman is beginning her second term.
At the meeting, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad announced the Athens City Secretary's Office has been honored by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association with its Award of Excellence.
The award letter states “The Achievement of Excellence Award program recognizes the statutory requirements and demands for the effective and efficient management of resources for proper governance by the municipal clerk's office. The award recognizes municipal clerk offices throughout the state for compliance with federal, state and local statutes that govern standards necessary to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office.”
City Secretary Bonnie Hambrick and Administrative Assistant Noemi Lopez make up the office. Hambrick has held the many faceted position since September 2014.
"It's rewarding because I do feel my passion is service to others,” Hambrick said. “The City’s Secretary’s office is to serve the council and citizens in a competent, efficient, and professional manner by providing official records and other public information which guarantees open government.
“Bonnie is an absolute pleasure to work with and so is Noemi Lopez,” Borstad said. “I am very excited for them, they worked very hard for this.”
Mayor Toni Clay said Hambrick and Lopez are “delights” and working with them has been a pleasure.
In other action, the council awarded a paving contract to FDC Construction and a contract for seal coating to Reynolds and Kay. The city street projects will be underway in various parts of the city throughout the summer.
