The Athens City Council held a first reading Monday of an ordinance that would set a lower tax rate to fund the 2021 budget.
Finance Director Mandie Quigg said the proposed rate of 0.660221 per $100 valuation is two cents below the 0.680221 last year and lower than the voter approval rate.
The 3.5% voter-approval tax rate is a calculated maximum rate allowed by law without taking it to the ballot box. This year's approval rate is 0.648635.
“That’s unheard of right now,” Councilman Robert Gross said.
Some new calculations regarding the tax rate are required as a result of Texas Senate Bill 2, passed in the 2019 legislative session. One is the 3.5% voter approval rate.
Tax rate calculation splits the voter-approval tax rate into two separate components - a no-new-revenue maintenance and operations rate and a debt service rate. The proposed Athens M&0 tax is 0.555071. The debt service rate is 0.110909.
Quigg said the de minimis rate is a new tax rate calculation designed to give smaller taxing units, including cities with a population of less than 30,000, some relief from the three and a half percent voter-approval rate.
During a first reading of the budget, Quigg gave an overview of the document.
The total of all of the funds in the proposed 2021 budget total $31,414,288. The current budget is $24,585,905. The increase is more than $6.8 million.
“This amount is easily identifiable looking at the Cain Center budget with, an estimated $5 million in grant funds to be expended from Cain Center construction in addition to Texas Water Development Board projects totaling just over $3.5 million,” she said.
The largest category of the $31 million in expenditures is capital outlay of more than $11 million, which accounts for 35% of the total, Quigg said. That includes the Cain Center project.
The second largest category of expenditures is personnel. Of that 54% is public safety personnel, such as police and fire department.
The council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate, followed by a final reading of the budget and tax rate, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at the Athens Partnership Center.
