The Athens City Council looked at drawings and a floor plan for a proposed police station Monday.
The city votes on a $5.5 million bond package on Nov. 2 to fund a new facility replacing the one Athens Police Department has occupied for more than 40 years.
Garland based architect Ron Hobbs presented the drawings, saying the new building would be up to date, with the capacity to expand.
The plan includes computer-controlled evidence lockers, a dispatch area with the equipment needed for up-to-date communications, interview rooms, and a training area that can also serve as an Emergency Operations Center. The design allows the different departments to interact during the course of their work day.
Hobbs said much preliminary information gathering was done before drawing up plans. They asked the APD employees to describe their daily activities and needs.
“We asked questions about, ‘What would you like the image of this building to be?'’’ Hobbs said.
He said they didn’t ask how big the building should be, but rather came up with an estimate of nearly 17,000 feet after studying the responses and comparing it to what they’ve found were needed at other departments. The ideas were then discussed with Chief John Densmore and his staff for refining.
They also looked at some other facilities, including the new Waxahachie police building
“I think it is important to underscore that this is a steel-frame building,” Mayor Toni Clay said. “It should last for a long time.”
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the plans would work for either site the city is considering for the new station, on US Highway 175 West, near the Department of Public Safety headquarters; or on North Pinkerton Street, next to the existing building.
Early voting on the bond election runs from Monday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 29. Voters must be registered by Oct. 4.
