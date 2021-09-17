The Athens City Council learned more about the progress of the Cain Center construction and a possible location for a proposed new police station on Monday.
Eric Berry of Berry and Clay Construction said the Cain Center should be substantially ready for a Sept. 28 grand opening.
“There’s a lot of interest in this and it’s come a long way in just the last month,” Mayor Toni Clay said.
Berry showed slides of the various areas of the facility, which are mostly in need of only a few finishing touches. He said he appreciates the city’s patience in finishing the construction.
After the grand opening, they will still be working through a punch list of small items for two to three weeks.
Concerning the police station site, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said she did some study of the property on U.S. Highway 175 West near the Athens Development Services Center and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The city is proposing a $5.5 million bond, to be decided Nov. 2, to fund a new police facility, replacing the current one that has been in use since 1977.
At a previous council meeting, several possible sites for the new building were discussed, with a location on Pinkerton Street and the land on US 175 gaining the most traction.
Borstad said a good water line exists to the property, but she hasn’t determined where the sewer system would tie in.
“Of course, we’ve talked about the benefit of having sewer there as it will provide sewer for the DSC, which is on septic, as is the DPS, I believe,” she said.
Also on the agenda was a resolution authorizing Borstad to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Henderson County to use the ETX INTEROP NETWORK for public safety. The city has purchased radio equipment for its emergency departments to connect with the $5 million communications system installed by the county. The city will pay a monthly fee for the connection.
The item was approved unanimously.
In other action, the council reappointed John Glover to the Civil Service Commission and appointed Utilities Director Randy Williams to serve on the Neches and Trinity Valleys Groundwater Conservation District.
