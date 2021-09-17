Medical officials briefed the Athens City Council Monday about the financial burden of COVID-19 on area hospitals.
U.T. Health CEO Scott Campbell, Henderson County Hospital Authority Chairman Dr. Douglas Curran and UT Health CFO Wes Knight were present to request the city’s help with the mounting expense of maintaining staff to treat the COVID patients.
“One of the ways we were able to retain our staff here was to raise their wages,” Campbell said.
Registered nurses received an increase of $20 per hour, respiratory therapists $20 per hour and patient care technicians $15 per hour. The money will cover COVID related work from Aug. 8 to Oct. 2. Campbell said the increases were critical for keeping staff from taking jobs in other markets where they are being offered as much as $200 per hour.
“We’ve had to contract with outside labor in order to provide additional staff for COVID responsibilities,” Campbell said.
At UT Health Athens, unlike 2020 and early 2021, when emergency visits were down 25 to 30%. During the current spike in cases and the Delta variant, ER trips are up by that amount.
“That has a significant impact on our staffing cost,” Campbell said.
The increase in costs for the UT Health East Texas system through the eight week period is about $1.5 million.
Campbell said the city can help the hospital with federal funds that have been allocated across the nation to help with COVID expenses in several categories, among those, medical expenses.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court entered an agreement Aug. 31 with the Henderson County Hospital Authority to allow federal COVID payments to be used for premium pay for health care personnel.
Curran said he is concerned about how the opening of school and events like college football games will affect the present COVID crisis.
“I think we’re going to continue to see COVID pretty rampant,” he said. “You’ve got the realize the Delta variant is about nine times as contagious as the original one that we saw.”
When the virus reached high numbers previously Gov. Greg Abbott helped recruit nurses which were distributed through the state and paid for with state funds.
“It’s easier for the state of Texas to recruit, than it is for Athens, Texas,” Curran said.
The COVID crisis has also hurt the hospitals financially by causing a temporary halt to elective surgery, which provide a large source of income.
Curran said more young people are getting sick now, while older residents are more likely to have been vaccinated.
“About 70% or more of the seniors in our area have been vaccinated, but our overall vaccination rate is 34%,” Curran said.
In 1983, Henderson County bought the 40-acre tract of land where UT Health Athens is located. They leased it to the Henderson County Hospital Authority, which subleased it to East Texas Medical Center.
In 2017 ETMC was acquired by Ardent Health Services and the University of Texas System.
