The Athens City Council conducted a first reading, Monday, on whether to call a bond election for Nov. 2 to pay for a new police station.
“We are actually not required by law to have a first reading,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said. “But I wanted to have a first reading to give everyone two opportunities for the council and the public to talk about this in a public setting.”
A second reading, with a vote, on the item is set for Aug. 9. If approved, ballot language must be delivered to Henderson County by Sept. 3 for the election to go forward.
“We will have many public meetings to discuss the proposed police stations so that the citizens who will actually have to vote on it will know what we are intending to build and what it will look like,” Borstad said.
The bond would be for no more than $5.5 million, but there are many variables that could affect the price.
This summer, the city has entered agreements with an architectural firm to design the facility and a construction manager, at risk to build it.
Commissioners Court approved an agreement with the city, Tuesday, to conduct the election, should the council decide to move forward with the project.
In another action item, Monday, the council voted to operate the concessions at the Cain Center when the venue opens in September. They authorized Borstad to enter a lease agreement with Jeremy and Stephanie Miller, owners of Treehouse Cupcakes and Frozen Treats.
On another matter, the council approved a site plan for the Foresite Group for a Highway 55 restaurant with a drive through at 908 East Tyler Street. Discussion of the site included public comment concerning saving trees on the property and what type of fencing would be constructed on the back end of the property. The council passed the item with the stipulation that the privacy fences be installed with galvanized polls.
During the consent agenda, the Council approved appointment of William Priestly to he Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Following an executive session, the council voted in favor of a request springing out of Economic Development Corporation negotiations with Biometrics, located on Enterprise Street in the Athens Industrial Park.
