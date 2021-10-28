The Athens City Council settled into their spacious new meeting venue at the Cain Center Monday and approved a plan for a new restaurant on East Tyler Street.
The favorable vote on a final reading of an ordinance concerning a site plan for the Chili’s restaurant, followed a change from the first reading to save a pecan tree on the northwest side of the property.
“They’ll be accomplishing this by removing two parking spaces that were here and adding one of the spaces somewhere else,” said Aubrey Sloan, Athens Director of Development Services.
At a public hearing Oct. 11, much of public discussion concerned trees that will be removed to make way for the construction. Sloan said the original plan was to remove all of the existing trees.
The restaurant will be constructed on property to the east of St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
In other action, the council approved a final reading on a zoning change for The Deer Park Apartments to be built on an 8.26 acre property on Wood Street. A change from the first reading involved alterations to a wrought iron fence to remove the pointed spikes from the top.
The Deer Park Addition is set to have 128 units. The site plan consists of six apartment buildings, clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and dog park.
Also approved Monday was a final reading on an ordinance to allow indoor shooting in commercial and industrial areas of the city if a special use permit is granted. The ordinance passed by a 3 to 2 vote, with Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman and Councilman Robert Gross opposed.
In other action the council revisited the first reading of a proposed ordinance that will raise the number of members on the Airport Advisory Board by two. The item was previously presented stating that the two new members would be from outside Athens City Limits. Public Works Director Tim Perry said the intend was to give the option of appointing members from outside the city rather than require it.
