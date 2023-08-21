From Staff Reports
During last Monday night's meeting, the Athens City Council took the first step toward buying a new fire truck allowing the city manager to enter into a contract for a new quint fire truck.
A quint fire truck is an apparatus that combines a ladder truck's equipment capabilities and a fire engine's water-pumping ability. As its name implies, it features five main tools to carry out firefighting functions: a pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.
The quint comes from Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists and will replace the current 2012 model quint currently used by the fire department. The standard lifespan for front-line fire apparatus is 10 years.
The cost of the new truck is about $1.8 million which includes all the loose equipment that comes with the truck. A committee reviewed three manufacturers for replacement before deciding on a Spartan apparatus because of the warranty and the services provided.
The Council will need to approve a budget amendment in upcoming meetings to finish the purchase process.
