The Athens City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and tax rate during Monday night's meeting.

Budget expenditures across all funds are $34,834,230. The budget is split into 13 separate funds, the largest of which is the General Fund with $13,484,284.

Of that amount, 57% goes to public safety such as police and fire protection, and 18% to public works like roads. These are the City's two largest expenditures and account for 75% of the General Fund.

An important step in the process Monday night saw the Council increase the General Fund Emergency Reserve by more than $300,000 to $3,354,750. The Council's action shows a continued commitment to ensuring the City maintains a 90-day reserve.

Highlights from the budget include:

• A 5% increase to the Step & Grade Pay Scale

• $550,000 for street improvements

• $135,000 to purchase and equip two new patrol cruisers

• $30,000 in improvements to City facilities

• $65,000 in funding for the Animal Shelter

• $466,250 for Economic Development

• $100,000 for water lines on South Palestine

• $100,000 Belt Press rental for both Wastewater Treatment Plants

• $24,000 for Chemical Scales at the Wastewater Treatment Plants

