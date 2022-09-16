The Athens City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and tax rate during Monday night's meeting.
Budget expenditures across all funds are $34,834,230. The budget is split into 13 separate funds, the largest of which is the General Fund with $13,484,284.
Of that amount, 57% goes to public safety such as police and fire protection, and 18% to public works like roads. These are the City's two largest expenditures and account for 75% of the General Fund.
An important step in the process Monday night saw the Council increase the General Fund Emergency Reserve by more than $300,000 to $3,354,750. The Council's action shows a continued commitment to ensuring the City maintains a 90-day reserve.
Highlights from the budget include:
• A 5% increase to the Step & Grade Pay Scale
• $550,000 for street improvements
• $135,000 to purchase and equip two new patrol cruisers
• $30,000 in improvements to City facilities
• $65,000 in funding for the Animal Shelter
• $466,250 for Economic Development
• $100,000 for water lines on South Palestine
• $100,000 Belt Press rental for both Wastewater Treatment Plants
• $24,000 for Chemical Scales at the Wastewater Treatment Plants
