Meeting for the final time in 2021, the Athens City Council appointed two members to the Airport Authority Board Monday.
Keno Brown and John Irvin were unanimously approved to serve on the board.
Mayor Toni Clay thanked the new members for stepping up to serve the city in that capacity.
On Sept. 13, Public Works Director Tim Perry told the council the Airport Advisory Board members voted unanimously to recommend the expansion of the body. The reasoning was that two additional non-city resident members would benefit the development of the airport by providing information that impacts the entire county, not just the city. The council approved the change Sept. 27.
The board was created with five members who all had to reside within Athens City Limits.
The Airport Advisory Board’s mission is to keep the Athens Municipal Airport efficient and adequate to the needs of the City and of the air transportation industry. It studies and makes recommendations to the City Council on all matters of airport operations and improvements.
The focus of the board for much of the past decade was an attempt to get funding from Texas Department of Transportation Aviation to expand the airport and lengthen the runway. That project, which seemed to be advancing lost its steam when new leadership emerged at TxDOT.
In April, 2021 Perry said the focus had shifted to adding lucrative hangars to the airport property. He announced a plan to ask for money to build hangars and add wildlife fencing.
Perry said the Airport Advisory Board devised the hangar plan, although smaller in scope than the runway expansion, because they believed it could benefit the local aviation community and bring financial rewards.
The now expanded board will be pursuing those long range goals as well as overseeing the day to day maintenance and operations of the airport.
Also on the short agenda, the council approved a zoning change for a property in the area where the old hospital was located. The property is on the southeast corner of Bryson Ave and Laird Lane. Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said there is an existing single-family home on the property. The property was zoned at Single-Family – 10, which calls for 10,000 square foot lots.
The change allows the owner to subdivide the property into two lots, with the existing home to be located on a Single-Family – 5 portion. The owner is proposing to construct a duplex on the Multi-Family – 2 zoned portion.
