The Athens City Council on Monday, voted to accept more than $750,000 in the form of a grant and loan forgiveness that will aid the city in the purchase a new fire truck and replacing old water lines.
"That was a good meeting," Councilman Ed McCain said of the financial assistance.
In November The Texas Water Development Board approved financial assistance in the amount of $1,125,000 for Athens, consisting of an $825,000 loan and $300,000 in loan forgiveness. With the funds, the city will replace approximately 5,000 linear feet of water line on Park Street, Prairieville and Clinton and install new fire hydrants.
On Monday, the council voted to issue the bonds and apply its water revenues toward repayment.
The agreement calls for the city to pay for the $825,000 through the year 2029. The average interest rate for the bonds is about one-quarter of 1%,"
"It sounds like a great deal," Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
The council also approved the Principal Forgiveness Agreement between the Texas Water Development Board and the City of Athens in the amount of $300,000. The item was approved with the contingency that it be approved by the city attorney before it is signed.
Concerning the fire apparatus purchase, the city approved a resolution authorizing Montgomery to enter into a prepayment purchase agreement with Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for, a new Wildland Urban Interface Fire Engine. Pre-payment is required for the vendor to build the apparatus.
The money for the apparatus is through The Fire, Ambulance, & Service Truck (FAST) Fund, which provides money for eligible vehicles to provide emergency response and special services to rural communities.
Fire Chief Russell Marshall said the department chose a Pierce-Commercial International 4400 pumper. The final price to the city is $469,188.17.
"What it will afford the community is tremendous," Marshall said.
The city was awarded the maximum amount of $500,000, with a $5,000 match. The fee for Traylor and Associates in assisting the city with the grant application was $35,000.
AFD is expected to take possession of the truck in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.