Officials in Henderson County are combining efforts to encourage all residents to participate in the 2020 Census.
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Scotty Thomas is joining with Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to head the Complete Count Committee.
"The census is important because it can affect funding the county gets and also can have an effect on redistricting," Thomas said.
The county Correct Count Committee is set to meet on February 5, as they plan to get the word out to the hard-to-reach areas.
Census forms will begin arriving in the mail in mid-March and should be returned by April 1. For the first time, the survey can be completed online or over the phone in 13 languages.
If the survey is completed online or returned by mail by the April deadline, census takers will not come to your door.
Population figures from the 2020 census will be used to study redrawing the county’s political boundaries. For the county, that means dividing up Road and Bridge Commissioner Precincts, Justice of the Peace Precincts and Voting Precincts. They must be drawn to balance population and maintain minority representation.
The Census Bureau explains that those who are not counted are homeless, move frequently, or lack a permanent address. Some may lack internet access, be limited in literacy, or have language barriers.
A large part of northeast Henderson County, from the Van Zandt county line, south through Brownsboro to past Farm-to-Market 317, is considered by Census officials as hard to track.
The census shows 5,270 people in that area, of which 1,993 were considered hard to track. When the census form was sent out only 71% mailed it back, requiring a difficult and more costly personal follow-up for almost 29% of the residents there.
A section of southwest Henderson County was also considered hard to track. There, about 80 percent returned their form. In that area, about 25% do not have internet access.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov. To apply for a job with the 2020 census, apply online at www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.