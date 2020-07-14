Last week, state officials confirmed that a Tarrant County pet tested positive for coronavirus after both of his owners were confirmed to have it. The dog is healthy and not ill.
Although it is rare, humans can give some viruses to their pets. Despite the positive testing, there is no need to be alarmed or discard your best friend.
When a cat in China tested positive, people started filling the shelters with abandoned pets in fear that they would get COVID-19 from them. Animal exposure to people outside of the home is usually limited, and the few pets that have tested positive belonged to COVID-19 positive owners.
There have been no cases of pet to human transmission according to veterinary reports.
The Center for Disease Control confirmed this on its website.
“There is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.There is no evidence that the virus can spread to people from the skin, fur, or hair of pets.”
Dr. James Morton, of Morton's Small Animal Clinic, spoke to the Review in order to clear up some misconceptions.
“The few pets that have tested positive themselves are carrying antibodies not exhibiting symptoms of the virus or transmitting it,” Morton said.
The inside of the damp dark nose of a dog may be a nice resting place for coronavirus germs, but the animals body is not taking the disease into its system and becoming infected. Neither are they transmitting it to humans. What the test is most likely picking up on is the presence of the viral contaminant on the surface, not within the animals system. They are not carriers.
First, coronavirus is a description of the crown shape of the virus. It has numerous variations ranging from a common cold to the more severe version of COVID-19 within that virus family. Just like there are different variations of the Herpes virus they may be part of the same family but exhibit themselves in different ways and levels of severity. When someone tests positive for coronavirus, it could be any variation within the virus family.
Cattle, dogs, cats and ducks may get an illness from within the coronavirus family but not the more severe COVID-19 according to veterinary reports.
Secondly, one of the most common ways of spreading the illness is through touching a contaminant and then the eyes, mouth or nose. Animal fur is not conducive to spreading the virus. Porous surfaces trap it as opposed to smooth surfaces that it stays on the surface.
“Most pet hair is porous and fibrous so it is not a likely surface to transmit,” Morton said. “Smooth non-porous surfaces are more likely to be contaminated.”
Dr. Morton went on to explain that the positive test most likely indicates that the animal was exposed to it, but not infected.
If you have any questions regarding coronavirus and your pet, please call your veterinarian and ask questions. If you take your animal to the vet, groomer or various other places that serve them, make sure to practice hand-washing, and wear a mask.
In order to protect your pets the Centers for Disease Control provides these tips:
Because there is a small risk that people with COVID-19 could spread the virus to animals, the CDC recommends that pet owners limit their pet’s interaction with people outside their household.
• Keep cats indoors when possible and do not let them roam freely outside.
• Walk dogs on a leash at least six feet away from others.
• Avoid public places where a large number of people gather.
• Do not put face coverings on pets. Covering a pet’s face could harm them.
• When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.
• Avoid contact with your pet including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, sharing food, and sleeping in the same bed.
• If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.
• Do not wipe or bathe your pet with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or any other products not approved for animal use.
Talk to your veterinarian if your pet gets sick or if you have any concerns about your pet’s health.
