Henderson County Cops & Kids free community event will be held for the second time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Kiwanis Park in Athens.
For those in the community who struggle to understand what law enforcement is here for, or maybe you have questions for them, this event is the perfect opportunity to close the gap and introduce our future leaders to those who protect and serve.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and his deputies will have several stations set up with a great deal of information on safety and awareness. There will be other local departments at the event as well.
Some of the county’s equipment and vehicles that they use to keep the community safe, will be there for kids to explore and learn about. Children will also enjoy bounce houses, face painting, games and prizes.
Bring your own blanket and lunch or enjoy free hot dogs, chips, and drinks and share a picnic with local law enforcement.
Each child that comes will receive a free raffle ticket, with the option to buy more for $1, to win one of the bikes or other prizes donated by the community.
The community has also helped to purchase some wishlist items on Amazon for the event, including one entire list sponsored by Michael Hembree. However, there are still quite a few items needed.
This year’s event will be hosted by MC Scott Tuley with Tuley’s Karaoke and will be broadcasted by 94.5 KLVQ.
There will be tons of giveaways and a silent auction that will benefit the Henderson County Peace Officers Association and the East Texas Crisis Center, both who serve the community.
Vendor booths have been added this year, where purchases can be made or questions can be asked. There will be booths from BMK, Paparazzi, P&M Customs, KR Resale, Milk and Honey Meadows, Loan Express, Abundant Life PRC, Color Street, Tupperware, Car Freshies by Wendy, Lakeland House, Sissy and Bug Customs, Tiffany’s Crafts, Dee’s Crafts with Love, Picciotti’s Z microgreens, David’s Produce, and the East Texas Crisis Center.
The picnic will be held in the fields next to the restrooms at Kiwanis Park and parking will be in the lot at Trinity Valley Community College across from the park.
This will be a great, free event for kids of all ages to engage with our law enforcement and see what they use to protect and serve the community.
For more information or to view the Amazon wish list for items still requested for this event, visit www.facebook.com/CKPicnic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.