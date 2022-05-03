With the vision of bringing community and law enforcement together, Susan Paul, Nicole Sprabary, and Brandi Passons did a fantastic job of hosting Henderson County Cops & Kids Picnic which brought that vision to life. They also raised $643 through the silent auction and raffle that will benefit the Henderson County Peace Officers Association and the East Texas Crisis Center.
This was the second year for the event but the first time it was held at Kiwanis Park and hundreds came to participate.
Various departments were there including the newest member of the Chandler Police Department, Officer Marshall Passons, who was the first to show at the event and was one of the first to ask what he could do to help.
Other departments represented were the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas State Troopers, Eustace PD, Gun Barrel PD, Seven Points PD, Athens PD and Chief John Densmore, Animal Control Services, Athens Fire Department, and a Texas Game Warden.
Even Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol, with a little help from a Ninja Turtle and Minnie Mouse, came for the day.
Kids of all ages enjoyed being able to climb in officer vehicles and see the EMS helicopter from UT Health. People also had a chance to visit with officers, ask questions, and have their picture taken with them.
K-9 Officer Kan and Officer David Robertson were a popular stop for many. Another activity that most participated in was the Ident-a-Kid kits. Over 20 vendors with various information or items for sale were spread throughout the park.
Henderson County Precinct 2 Commissioner, Scott Tuley with Tuley’s Karaoke, was the MC and provided a variety of music for all to enjoy.
Towards the end of the event, there were around 20 items that were given away, including multiple bicycles and gift certificates.
Category 5 Cheer & Empowerment, a new cheer facility coming soon to Athens, performed for the crowd and enjoyed meeting State Troopers Jean Dark and Monica Carranza and some of the other officers as well.
There were multiple bounce houses and even an obstacle course to complete. Lunch was also provided free for all and was facilitated by Kim and Rick Baty. Karaboo’s Bakery provided a large selection of decorated cookies and Lakeland House popped tons of popcorn.
Other volunteers who helped tremendously were Cheryl Kutscherousky, Meadora Hawkins, Elizabeth Rose, and Ryleigh and Zoe Tijerina.
Sponsors and donors were important to the success of the event and Henderson County Cops and Kids wishes to thank the following for their assistance: TVCC/Chief Newby for providing the parking lot, Stephanie Gade and Berta Winn with KLVQ 94.5, Andy Arnold, Michael & Lisa Hembree, Kenneth Stowe, Nicole Sprabary, Newman’s Bounce House, JLJ Recovery, Hope Springs Water, Save-A-Lot, Breakout and C2R, SassyPink Garoutte, Edith Perez (Loan Express), East Texas Crisis Center, Red’s Place, Athens Paint and Body, Cotton Patch, Jump with Roxy Bounce House, Meadora Hawkins, I AmEricas Flags, Danny's BBQ, KC Party store, Dana Arthus Sanford, Mistletoe Mania, and Two Bunches BnB who provided a weekend getaway.
Organizers have already begun planning for the 3rd event and look forward to seeing the community next year.
