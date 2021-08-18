Law enforcement is a career that once enjoyed community support, respect and admiration. In todays world, the same heroes that protect, serve, and run into dangerous situations to help others have been under fire literally and figuratively. Susan Paul wanted to help change that while offering a fun activity for children.
Paul set up the Henderson County Cops and Kids Picnic to show her support for our local Sheriff and Deputies and encourage good community relationship. Events like this offer opportunities to foster children’s interest in future law enforcement careers while building positive experiences, views and relationships with local law enforcement.
“Some people are taught to be afraid of cops and it shouldn’t be that way,” Paul said. "It is important to get Law Enforcement involved and let people know they are here if we need them."
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse brought Deputies, animals and much of the equipment at their disposal to show the public. Children were allowed to crawl all over the boat and SWAT vehicle, exploring the units.
“I think it was a great event and we all had fun with the kids,” Hillhouse said. “It was nice to see them out interacting with our Deputies and enjoying themselves."
Deputy Megan Hogan set up a booth where K9 Deputy Valco enjoyed interacting with the children and getting petted. HCSO horses were on location for pets and a brief ride as well. K9 Deputy Kan showed the serious side of the job by giving bite demonstrations. Hogan dressed in a protective suit and Deputy David Robertson gave commands demonstrating sample scenarios on a scene with Hogan acting as suspect and Kan pursuing, catching and engaging with his bite work skills.
The drone was also a big hit, with one child’s awe and fascination being apparent as he never left that part of the display. Deputies flew the drone around the property of Faith Fellowship demonstrating its maneuverability and advantages that assist local LEO.
There was also new HCSO Tahoes, vendors, KLVQ the Hits, face painting and snacks.
“It is important for kids to get out in the community and have fun things to do,” Paul said.
Paul wishes to think HCSO, the event sponsors, Nicole Sprabary, who assisted, KLVQ, Kenneth Stowe of 316 Auto Sales, Heather Mayfield, Cheryl Kutscherousky, Lora and John Ingram and the many others who contributed to such a special day. A full list of sponsors is on the event Facebook page, Henderson County Cops and Kids Picnic.
