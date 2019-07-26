The average high temperature in Athens is higher than 90 degrees for every day in July, but the city caught an unseasonable break in the heat on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service cooperative observer in Athens reported a Wednesday low of 64 degrees and a high of 88. Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said it was a summer cold front that brought the relief.
"There was an airflow coming from the north and it was kind of cooler, but mostly dry," Sanchez said. "It pretty much dominated our area for the past few days."
The temperatures should return to the mid and upper 90s next week, Sanchez said, and also an increase in humidity.
"We'll have a slow increase of the moisture," Sanchez said. "An upper level pattern bringing that moisture from the Gulf that will start from Saturday, all the way into next week."
Rain chances should be about 10% to 20% in the afternoons.
This year's weather is a strong contrast from 2018 when Athens was caught in the Summer sizzle. From July 18 through July 25, the temperature was in the triple digits, with the high coming on the 23rd, when the mercury rose to 108 degrees. The city got a bit of relief on the 25th, when a high of 98 was recorded. The reading was back to 102 degrees on the 26th and 27th.
Though 2017 didn't produce the scorching highs of last year, the high temperature never dipped below 90 degrees in July. The low did dip to 66 on July 31, the only day when the temperature fell below 70.
In July 2016, all of the highs were in the 90s, with the low falling to 70 degrees on the first day of the month.
In fact. you have to go back to 2014 to find cooler July temperatures than the one recorded on Wednesday. A rainstorm on July 18 ushered in a three day cooling trend. The high that day only reached 72 degrees. That was followed by a high of 71 on the 19th and 75 degrees on the 20th. The low on the 20th only reached 63 degrees, one notch below the low for Wednesday.
