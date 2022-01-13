A joint motion for continuance was filed in the trial against former Athens Independent School District bus driver John Stevens Monday.
Stevens was indicted in July 2019 on two charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter/criminally negligent homicide. He pled not guilty to both charges.
Attorneys for the defense, Mike Head and Justin Weiner cited several reasons the continuance was being requested, including difficulty obtaining a deposition from the Union Pacific Engineer and Conductor.
James Haugh, with the Attorney Generals office, has only had the case for a few months and felt the continuance could assist with the discovery process and expressed interest in the depositions. He also noted their importance to the case.
The AG's office and defense team have been working together in hope of an agreement and both sides felt time could aid in this process.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court granted the continuance and set a deposition Feb. 18 with a status hearing to follow 10 days later.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Stevens was on an after school run on Cream Level Road when the Union Pacific train hit the bus. Reports said the bus stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into the path of the Union Pacific train.
The wreck killed 13 year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9 year-old Joselyn Torres. Stevens was also injured.
