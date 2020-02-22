The Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 in Seven Points hosts an open house on Monday in honor of a former constable who died last week.
The observance for Norman Terry, who passed away on Feb. 15 at age 75, will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.. Part of the event will be a balloon release, beginning at 2 p.m. Twenty-eight balloons will be sent skyward in honor of the 28 years Terry dedicated to the community as a law enforcement officer.
Terry was first elected Precinct 2 Constable in November 2004. He won a three person race in the Republican Primary and the General Election that November. Terry was re-elected in 2008, running unopposed.
In 2012, Terry was elected to a third term. He survived a stiff challenge in the Republican Precinct 2 election from Rodney Henderson, winning 857 votes to 835. No Democrat filed in the race.
In all, Terry spent three terms as constable, then worked as a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable for three more years.
Before he became a constable Terry spent 15 years on the Gun Barrel City Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant and at one time was promoted to acting chief of the department.
Terry moved to the Cedar Creek area after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. During his military career he was for a time, stationed in Korea.
Terry is remembered as a people person who loved fishing, playing dominoes, and spending time with friends and family.
