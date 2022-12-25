Constable Mitch Baker is retiring after dedicating his life to the safety of the citizens of Henderson County and the surrounding areas.
Baker has lived and worked in the local area for 50 years and his outstanding 40-year law enforcement career began in 1983 with the Mabank Police Department.
Three years later, Baker moved to the Kemp Police Department where he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. In 1989, Baker was hired by the Gun Barrel City Police Department, where he was selected to be their first narcotics investigator in 1990 and then promoted to sergeant in 1996.
In 1998, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office hired Baker and he served in four different positions during his 17 years tenure, including field training officer, firearms instructor, tactical team leader and sergeant.
In 2015, Baker was elected as Henderson County Constable Precinct 2, which is the position from which he will be retiring.
County Commissioner Precinct 2 Scott Tuley presented Baker with a plaque for his dedication stating, “On behalf of Henderson County for 24 years of law enforcement and 7 as Constable of Precinct 2 and many years of dedication behind the badge in Henderson County, we thank you for your service and welcome to almost retirement.”
