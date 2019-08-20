A woman was taken into custody after Constable Brad Miers conducted a traffic stop around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, on a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on SH 31W inside Loop 7.
The driver of the vehicle was Brandy Collum, 33, from Malakoff. During the traffic stop, Constable Miers learned that Collum was wanted on two outstanding warrants. Collum was taken into custody. During a search, Constable Miers located a clear baggie with a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamines between the driver's seat and center console.
Collum was transported to the Henderson County Justice Center and booked in for possession of a controlled substance under one gram, probation violation from a previous drug case in Henderson County and a theft charge from Fort Bend County. Two other females were released from the scene that were passenger's in Collum's vehicle.
